Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sells $21,944.00 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $21,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,999,768 shares in the company, valued at $9,359,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,400 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $7,896.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $87,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $57,500.64.

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $242,576.88.

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of SCU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,997. The company has a market cap of $640.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.