SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $72.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. China Renaissance cut their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

SE traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.09. 5,221,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,789,027. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $312.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in SEA by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

