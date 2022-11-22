Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Up 4.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price rose 4.4% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 285,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,750,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,671 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.2% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,491,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 809,971 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,060,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 4.4 %

About Seabridge Gold

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

