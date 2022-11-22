Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.08.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sema4 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Sema4 Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $237.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.96.
About Sema4
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
