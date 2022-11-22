Serum (SRM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $41.70 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $30.19 million and approximately $41.70 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001497 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.70 or 0.08068889 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.00464020 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.61 or 0.28469530 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

