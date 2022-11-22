ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.26.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,510 shares of company stock worth $9,194,284. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $387.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 391.29, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $683.96.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

