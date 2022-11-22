Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 42.73

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 42.73 ($0.51) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SVT stock opened at GBX 2,724 ($32.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,503.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,757.52. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 2,167.42 ($25.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,228 ($38.17). The stock has a market cap of £6.85 billion and a PE ratio of -78.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70.

SVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,950 ($34.88) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 3,300 ($39.02) to GBX 3,000 ($35.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

