Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of Sureserve Group stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.81) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.90. Sureserve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68.05 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 106 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.25.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

