Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Down to $62.46

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.46, but opened at $60.80. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SIMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $6,110,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

