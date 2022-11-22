Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Down to $62.46

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMOGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.46, but opened at $60.80. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SIMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $6,110,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

