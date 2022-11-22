Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

SSLLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Siltronic from €80.00 ($81.63) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Siltronic from €115.00 ($117.35) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic Stock Performance

SSLLF stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. Siltronic has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $157.49.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.