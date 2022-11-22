Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Up 6%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.83. Approximately 45,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,365,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $500.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

