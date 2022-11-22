Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,362.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.07) to GBX 1,116 ($13.20) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.33) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $36.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

