Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Price Target Raised to CHF 330 at Barclays

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf cut Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Stock Performance

Shares of Sonova stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $51.59. 27,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonova has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $85.05.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.