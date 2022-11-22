SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 188.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $162.33 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.