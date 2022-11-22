Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Sells C$201,696.90 in Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total transaction of C$201,696.90.

Stantec Stock Up 1.2 %

STN traded up C$0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting C$67.27. 266,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.92. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10. The stock has a market cap of C$7.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.34.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Stantec

Several brokerages have weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.50.

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

