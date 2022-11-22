Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Reduced by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 13.6% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 29,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 212,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

SBUX remained flat at $98.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,000. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

