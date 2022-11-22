Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Shares of STWD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,969. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.56%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

