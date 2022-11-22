Status Price Down 2.1% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $74.63 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,177.42 or 0.99999797 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010741 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00040054 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00021414 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00228873 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0211716 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $15,819,413.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.