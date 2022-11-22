Status (SNT) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Status has a total market cap of $74.51 million and $5.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation.

