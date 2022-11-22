Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$51.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLC. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Stelco from C$53.70 to C$43.25 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$45.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$56.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 1.84.

Stelco Dividend Announcement

About Stelco

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

