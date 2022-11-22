Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP) Insider David Gallop Purchases 76,412 Shares of Stock

Step One Clothing Limited (ASX:STP – Get Rating) insider David Gallop purchased 76,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$19,867.12 ($13,157.03).

Step One Clothing Limited operates as a direct-to-consumer online retailer for men's underwear in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. It offers men's underwear products, such as boxer briefs, trunks, and a boxer brief with a fly through its website, www.stepone.life. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.

