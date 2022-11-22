Stephen Paul Zadesky Sells 12,500 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $23,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,026. The firm has a market cap of $355.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after buying an additional 1,841,986 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 139.3% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 1,646,804 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 249.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 865,543 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,167,000 after buying an additional 418,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

