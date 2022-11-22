Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Stifel Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

