Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Stifel Financial Stock Performance
SF opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27.
Stifel Financial Company Profile
Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.
