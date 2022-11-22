StockNews.com Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

EPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE EPR opened at $40.12 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 160.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.