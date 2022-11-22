StockNews.com Lowers National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.30.
National Retail Properties Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.90.
National Retail Properties Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
