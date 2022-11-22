StockNews.com Lowers Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %

ORRF opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $286.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.82. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $27.50.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Orrstown Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $107,000. 43.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

