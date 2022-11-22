StockNews.com Upgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVCY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 167,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 57,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

