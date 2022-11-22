StockNews.com Upgrades Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) to Hold

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.