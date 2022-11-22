STP Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.24 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $50.24 million and approximately $16.73 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.02860038 USD and is down -12.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $9,896,172.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

