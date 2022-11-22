Stratis Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $63.41 million and $13.13 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,102.77 or 0.06969790 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001936 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00032856 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00074837 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00058232 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001493 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000402 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009838 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00022926 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001507 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 143,278,209 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.
Stratis Coin Trading
