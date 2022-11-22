Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives $247.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $247.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $224.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 494,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 117.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 51,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

