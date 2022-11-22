Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sumo Logic Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $7.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $868.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $271,770.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,952,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $134,351.89. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,228.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 30,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $271,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 790,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,952,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,278 shares of company stock worth $753,797. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $2,008,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 130.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 150,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

