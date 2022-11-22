Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $7.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market cap of $868.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $16.44.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth $2,008,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 5.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 130.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 150,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
