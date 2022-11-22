sUSD Trading Up 0.7% This Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00006218 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $47.98 million and $3.40 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 47,732,150 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

