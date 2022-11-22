Sweat Economy Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $44.02 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,821,047,235 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,373,069,298 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

