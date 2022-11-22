Swipe Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Swipe has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $106.34 million and $11.63 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002508 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.87 or 0.08003249 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00464052 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,606.74 or 0.28475778 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.
Buying and Selling Swipe
