Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Swire Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWPFF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Swire Properties has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $2.77.
