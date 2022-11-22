Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 21,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $289,491.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,193.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $805,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Symbotic by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,523,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.