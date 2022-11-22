Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €125.00 ($128.09) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($118.86) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($109.64) price objective on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($113.74) target price on Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €117.00 ($119.89) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.96) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of FRA:SY1 traded up €1.05 ($1.08) on Monday, hitting €111.70 ($114.46). 373,135 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €101.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €104.34. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($58.37) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($75.29).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

