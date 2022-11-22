Syscoin Tops One Day Volume of $6.92 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $76.21 million and $6.92 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15,858.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.04 or 0.00656054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00235017 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00058559 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 670,957,094 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

