Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Raised to “Buy” at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSM. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $79.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.65. The firm has a market cap of $414.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

