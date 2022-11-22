Tangible (TNGBL) Price Down 33% Over Last Week

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $29.63 million and $388.21 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00005649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.52 or 0.08309365 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00462943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,585.81 or 0.28404443 BTC.

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.91054173 USD and is down -43.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $697.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

