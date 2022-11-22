Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Set at C$3.30 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) has been assigned a C$3.30 price objective by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKO. TD Securities lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.55.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of TKO traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 274,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,916. The firm has a market capitalization of C$509.80 million and a PE ratio of 14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.59. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$3.00.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

