TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.
TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:TEL opened at $124.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $166.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,824 shares of company stock worth $6,053,510. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.