Tellor (TRB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $23.79 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $10.49 or 0.00064821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $23.79 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Tellor Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
