Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells $77,065.56 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tenable by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

