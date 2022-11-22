Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells $77,065.56 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tenable by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenable by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
