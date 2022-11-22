Tenset 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $64,000.52 (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, Tenset has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tenset token can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00006037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $179.33 million and $64,000.52 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,299.81 or 0.08034693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.29 or 0.00465370 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.76 or 0.28550582 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,536,727 tokens. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.