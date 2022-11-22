TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $36.91 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $192.03 million and $36.91 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00074619 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00057415 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001497 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009723 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022788 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001507 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005273 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000266 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,806,631,239 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
