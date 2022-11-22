Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 84,484 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 254% compared to the average volume of 23,889 call options.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 23,310,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,887,000 after buying an additional 308,328 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,533,000 after buying an additional 1,847,280 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,291 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 18,962,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.11. 242,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,114,820. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

