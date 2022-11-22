The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 195,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 6.2 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL stock opened at $218.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.