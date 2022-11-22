The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,673 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.85. 50,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,593,711. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

